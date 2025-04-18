Hernandez allegedly gunned down a police commander who was trying to take him back into custody in Tijuana.

Escaped Kern County inmate wanted for officer's murder arrested in Mexico

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search for an escaped inmate accused of killing a police officer in Mexico is over.

Cesar Hernandez was arrested Thursday by members of Mexico's State Investigation Agency.

It comes after a $35,000 reward was issued for information leading to his arrest.

It's not known if that reward has been collected.

Hernandez allegedly gunned down a police commander who was trying to take him back into custody in Tijuana.

He initially escaped from authorities last December outside the superior courthouse in Delano.

Hernandez was sentenced to 80 years to life in 2019 for a Los Angeles County murder.

