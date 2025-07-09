Evacuation orders issued after wildfire breaks out in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Evacuation orders have been issued for a vegetation fire burning in the Madera County mountains near Coarsegold.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office has ordered residents to evacuate between Road 415 and City View Drive (MAD-E0569 and MAD-E0569.)

Deputies say there is an immediate threat to life and residents should leave now.

The California Highway Patrol says Road 415 to Jennifer Lane and Road 415 to Longo Road are closed due to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

