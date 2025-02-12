Examining the impact of President Trump's immigration crackdown

ABC News is on the ground across the country, covering sweeping immigration changes from a variety of perspectives.

ABC News is on the ground across the country, covering sweeping immigration changes from a variety of perspectives.

ABC News is on the ground across the country, covering sweeping immigration changes from a variety of perspectives.

ABC News is on the ground across the country, covering sweeping immigration changes from a variety of perspectives.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ABC News is on the ground across the country, covering sweeping immigration changes from a variety of perspectives.

Our reporters have fanned out on the frontlines, looking at the communities, industries and families impacted.

This comes as President Trump carries out a campaign promise to overhaul the immigration system. His administration says it's to improve the nation's safety and security.

ABC's Kayna Whitworth joined Action News anchors Jason Oliveira and Graciela Moreno to talk about the impact of the "Immigration Crackdown" in the Central Valley.