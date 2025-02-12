24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Examining the impact of President Trump's immigration crackdown

KFSN logo
Wednesday, February 12, 2025 8:17PM
Examining the impact of President Trump's immigration crackdown
ABC News is on the ground across the country, covering sweeping immigration changes from a variety of perspectives.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ABC News is on the ground across the country, covering sweeping immigration changes from a variety of perspectives.

Our reporters have fanned out on the frontlines, looking at the communities, industries and families impacted.

This comes as President Trump carries out a campaign promise to overhaul the immigration system. His administration says it's to improve the nation's safety and security.

ABC's Kayna Whitworth joined Action News anchors Jason Oliveira and Graciela Moreno to talk about the impact of the "Immigration Crackdown" in the Central Valley.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW