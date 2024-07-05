Excessive heat posing increased fire risk this Fourth of July in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Fire Department is anticipating a 'very busy evening' this Fourth of July.

Last year alone, Fresno Fire responded to over 120 fires, including two structures, all caused by fireworks on the fourth.

Though a staple for many celebrations, officials say that fireworks displays of all kinds can be dangerous.

"Never hold them in your hand, never point them at people, have a hose, have a bucket of water and fire extinguisher close by just in case if something goes wrong," says Josh Sellers, Fresno Fire Public Information Officer.

Fresno Fire is fully staffed, and they have dedicated several engines to respond to incidents.

Fresno police will also be out on patrol looking for illegal fireworks users.

Anyone violating fireworks laws can see fines of up to $50,000 and face years in prison.

With the current excessive heat and red flag warnings in place across the valley, officials say it's creating another problem this holiday. Not only for increased fire risk, but also for heat-related injury calls and firefighter safety when responding.

"These extreme dry conditions that we have right now and the heat we have a real fire hazard that could be devastating," says Sellers.

Last week, local fire agencies demonstrated how quickly grass goes up when fireworks are set off nearby, in an effort to urge families to be extra vigilant.

"I don't know if there's a way to completely stay safe but just light them up run back, let the fireworks do their thing. Out on the street, of course, and we have no dry grass around us anyways which is also a good thing," says George Duran, Fresno Resident.

And you can't forget about the food! If you plan to barbeque with family, officials remind everyone to stay far away from anything that may easily catch fire.

Fresno Police urging anyone who sees illegal fireworks in their neighborhood to call their non-emergency line at (559)-621-7000.