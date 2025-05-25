EXCLUSIVE: Community gathers to remember 18-year-old killed outside Clovis McDonald's

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds filed into Clovis Hills Community Church Saturday morning to celebrate a life cut short.

No cameras were allowed inside but Action News was the only station allowed on the church campus.

"It's just very heartwarming to see the amount of people here today," Stephen Quick said.

18-year-old Caleb Quick should be getting ready to graduate from high school, but instead his family is laying him to rest.

"This has been devastating for sure," Stephen said.

On the night of April 23, Caleb was shot and killed outside this McDonald's in Clovis.

The shooter was on the loose for more than two weeks.

Two teenagers, a boy and a girl, have since been charged with his murder but investigators have not released a motive.

Action News is not naming the two teens due to their ages.

"Last night, I actually went inside the McDonald's for the first time and sat there, where he was sitting," Stephen said.

He says he also sat in the seat where his son's alleged killer sat for several minutes before following Quick outside.

The 18-year-old planned on joining the Air Force after high school.

The packed church was the latest display of community support.

"So many people spoke of Caleb as a big brother, protector, class clown, the guy that anyone could talk to and if he saw you being outcast, he would bring you in," Stephen said.

The Quick family now with an unfillable void, as they hope for justice for Caleb in the court system.

The two teens are due back in Juvenile court next month.

