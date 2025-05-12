EXCLUSIVE Preview: Disney's 'Snow White' releases blooper reel clip ahead of digital, DVD release

"Snow White" will be available on digital May 13 and on Blu-ray and DVD June 24.

Rachel Zegler as Snow White laughs at the camera in a blooper reel for "Snow White."

LOS ANGELES -- Go behind-the-scenes for a laugh-out-loud look at all of the shenanigans happening on the set of Disney's "Snow White."

The movie, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, revisits the Disney classic with new songs, new characters and new adventure.

In celebration of its digital release, On The Red Carpet received an exclusive preview of the blooper reel!

The full blooper reel, featurettes, deleted scenes and more will be available in both the digital version coming May 13, as well as the 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD, releasing June 24.

Learn more about all of the bonus features here.

