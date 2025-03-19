Expect to see credit on PG&E bill in April, company says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG&E says millions of customers will see a credit on their April energy bill.
The climate credit also applies to small businesses.
The utility says residential households with an active electric account will receive an electric credit of $58.23.
Homes with an active gas account will see a credit of $67.03.
If you get both gas and electric service from PG&E, you will automatically receive a credit of $125.26 on your April bill.
The California Climate Credit is funded by the state's Cap and Trade Program.