Expect to see credit on PG&E bill in April, company says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG &E says millions of customers will see a credit on their April energy bill.

The climate credit also applies to small businesses.

The utility says residential households with an active electric account will receive an electric credit of $58.23.

Homes with an active gas account will see a credit of $67.03.

If you get both gas and electric service from PG &E, you will automatically receive a credit of $125.26 on your April bill.

The California Climate Credit is funded by the state's Cap and Trade Program.