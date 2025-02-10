Extra law enforcement patrols out for Super Bowl LIX festivities

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Law enforcement across the Central Valley is warning drivers to be safe while on the road this weekend.

"One decision can change everybody's life in an instant," Fresno County Sheriff's Office spokesman Tony Botti said.

Botti says deputies will be assisting Fresno and Clovis Police with stepped-up patrols this weekend to make sure people stay safe on the road.

"We know when a big event like the Super Bowl is going on, during the game, after the game, there's always a higher chance that somebody's on the road that's swerving, that's being inattentive," he said. "Our hope is that we don't have to make any DUI arrests. That's not because we didn't see them. That's because everybody got the message to party responsibly and get home safely,"

Botti says ride-share services like Lyft are an easy way to keep you and your loved ones safe if you decide to drink.

The company released a statement saying in part, "We expect a large number of rides, and we're also planning increased incentives for drivers the week of the game to ensure there are enough drivers to meet demand and to help drivers make the most of their time."

"Take the 50-60 dollar ride instead of spending that weekend in jail," Botti said.

Lyft Driver Ernie Contreras has been driving for the ride-share app for roughly eight years.

He believes any amount of alcohol consumption is dangerous and says he still doesn't understand why people don't choose to use the app.

"It's easy. The app is easy to use. You can ask for a ride early or ask for the ride later and someone will pick you up. At the end of the day, I think using the app is gonna save a lot of lives," Contreras said.

It's not just drunk drivers that officers will be looking for as well.

Botti says it's common TO catch people under the influence of prescription drugs and cannabis.

He wants to be very clear that driving with those substances in your system can be just as dangerous as alcohol.