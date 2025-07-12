Family displaced in Orosi apartment fire receives generous donation

OROSI, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family that lost everything in an apartment fire in Orosi is now getting a boost from their community.

Cassandra Prieto and her family lived in one of the 14 units destroyed on Wednesday in a devastating apartment fire on Ella Avenue near Road 157.

Everyone escaped the blaze but lost everything in the process.

The owner of Jack's Gas, Yakoob Mohamed, decided to pitch in and help Cassandra, her five siblings and her daughter.

He ended up presenting them a check for $1,000 to help get them back on their feet.

No one was hurt in the fire and investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire to ignite.