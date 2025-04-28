Family of man who drowned in Kings River asking for help to move body to Mexico

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of a father of two, who recently drowned in the Kings River, is asking for help to have his body moved to Mexico for burial.

Action News spoke with a cousin of 30-year-old Everardo Saucedo, who died on Sunday, April 20, just after 4 pm near Winton Park.

The cousin said Saucedo jumped into the water to try and save his friend.

By the time Fresno County deputies reached the men and they were taken to the hospital, it was too late for Saucedo.

The cousin, who didn't want to appear on camera, says Saucedo picked crops in the Valley on a work visa and was always willing to help.

The other man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A GoFundMe page is raising funds to have Saucedo's body sent to Mexico.

