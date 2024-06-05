Family mourns 22-year-old correctional officer killed in car crash

That's how Arturo Garcia Perez remembers his 22-year-old son, Arturo Luis Garcia, of Porterville.

Last Wednesday, Garcia was driving home on Highway 65 near Sherwood Avenue in Kern County when he was involved in a deadly crash.

The California Highway Patrol says an early investigation found he was trying to pass when he crashed into oncoming traffic.

Garcia died at the scene and three others were injured.

"The unfortunate thing is something we encounter a lot, you know, something the officers see. It can be very traumatic, so it is very stressful for officers having to see those things, even though we may not know who the person is," said Officer Tomas Martinez with the California Highway Patrol.

Garcia resembled his dad in many ways, including their love for soccer, and their careers as correctional officers.

His uniform, recovered from the crash scene, is a memento his father holds on to.

"I am proud of my son. Wherever he's at, if he is listening to me, I just want to tell him that I am proud of him. Very proud of my boy," Arturo expressed.

Arturo says his son had dreams of one day becoming a dad.

They had just celebrated his 22nd birthday in May, but are now preparing for his funeral.

Heartbroken and at a loss of words, Arturo is left with only memories of his son.

Arturo mentioned his son was always very respectful.

Arturo credits his first born for teaching him how to become a dad, but he and his family are at a loss at having to go on without him.

Garcia leaves behind three younger siblings, a brother and two sisters, and many cousins.

The family does have a GoFundMe page for anyone who would like to help.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.