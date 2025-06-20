Family offering $25K reward in decades-old Merced cold case

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just days before the anniversary of Stanley Howard's death, his family is speaking out and calling for justice.

Howard was killed nearly 39 years ago in his Merced home, and his killer is still on the run.

Howard's death has remained a mystery for nearly four decades, but his family has not given up hope and is offering a new $25,000 reward to find his killer.

The murder happened back on June 22nd, 1986.

Stanley and his wife were asleep in their Merced home on Gerard Avenue when someone broke in and stabbed him in his sleep.

A nightmare Brad Howard, Stan's younger brother, replays in his head.

"There's a lot of little flashes of memories from that night," says Brad Howard.

He got the call just after 3:30 that morning, his mom on the other line breaking the news.

"The ambulance was backing up, and that's what's in my brain. You could see the lights in the ambulance, and you can see that you're just looking over a body and my dad saying that he's gone," said Howard.

Stan was his best friend; the two brothers owned a cleaning service business together and loved to fish.

"Makes your head spin. Why? Why would somebody want to do this to a good person? Who just wants to help other people?" says Howard.

Still, 39 years later, Brad clings to hope that they'll find his brother's killer.

Detectives have tried new technology to review DNA samples, and now his family is offering a new 25-thousand-dollar reward.

"I've never lost hope, to be honest. I've been told let it go," says Howard, " I feel like the Merced County Sheriff's Department and the DAs are kind of on the brink, but they just don't have everything they need to close it. There are a few suspects that are high on our list, but I don't think I should go into detail on that for the investigation purposes."

The case captivated the community. "Family man killed in stabbing" was the headline in the Sun Star.

Shockwaves felt years later, taking neighbors by surprise.

"I would've never assumed that happened so close by. It's really crazy to hear," says Karen Jimenez, neighbor.

Mystery unsolved, wound unhealed, but hope not lost.

"I never forget it. I pray. There's not a day that goes by that I don't pray about this. I pray for justice," says Howard.

