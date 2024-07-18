Family recovers ashes of well-known Fresno doctor that were stolen in Seattle

The remains of a former Fresno doctor are now back with his family after being found abandoned empty lot in Tacoma.

The remains of a former Fresno doctor are now back with his family after being found abandoned empty lot in Tacoma.

The remains of a former Fresno doctor are now back with his family after being found abandoned empty lot in Tacoma.

The remains of a former Fresno doctor are now back with his family after being found abandoned empty lot in Tacoma.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The remains of a former Fresno doctor are now back with his family this morning.

Pictures were sent to Action News of Doctor Jerry Plunkett's daughter, Megan, holding his ashes.

They were found in an abandoned empty lot in Tacoma, Washington.

Plunkett's ashes were inside a U-Haul moving truck that was stolen in Seattle.

PREVIOUS STORY: Ashes of well-known Fresno doctor stolen in Seattle

The Plunkett family says they are still missing several items from inside the truck, including an E-bike, ski boots, a computer and Plunkett's guitar.

They are grateful to have most of their items back.