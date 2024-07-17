Ashes of well-known Fresno doctor stolen in Seattle

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Well-known Fresno doctor Jerry Plunkett moved to Seattle after retiring several years ago.

He died in March after a battle with ALS.

His daughter, Megan, attended college in Seattle. She is now moving back to California for grad school and bringing all of her belonging with her, including her dad's ashes.

The U-Haul truck she rented was all packed and ready to go when she went to sleep in Seattle Monday night.

Tuesday morning, the truck was gone.

"I think when I realized my dad's ashes were in there that this was a much bigger problem. That's when it hit me and I started to cry," said Plunkett.

Megan's car window was also smashed out and valuables like jewelry and her laptop were stolen.

She called the police and checked in with U-Haul to see if the truck had a GPS tracker, which it didn't.

The family is now offering a $10,000 reward for her dad's ashes, though she says all of his belongings hold extra value to her.

"What looks like a couch was somewhere that we sat every night to watch our favorite movies and it's not the same to me as it is to you," said Plunkett.

As she embarks on her new journey, moving back to California to attend UC Davis, she and her family are hoping to reunite with the most important of the belongings.

"I want and I need, my family needs my dad's ashes, deeply," said Plunkett.

The truck has Arizona plates: AJ48144.

If you see it, call police.

