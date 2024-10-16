Fancher Creek Town Center in southeast Fresno starting to take shape

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Walls of businesses are popping up at the Fancher Creek town center in southeast Fresno.

Target and Sprouts are being built in the development on Clovis and Tulare.

"You'll see PetSmart and Michael's come up right behind them," Lance Kashian & Company spokeswoman Tracy Kashian said.

This center is being developed by Lance Kashian & Company, the same company that developed the River Park Shopping Center.

"The Fancher Creek development is going to be every bit as good or better than what we see at River Park," Fresno City Mayor, Jerry Dyer stated.

Target will open its doors next October with Sprouts around the same time.

"For somebody to get from southeast Fresno to the nearest target is 7.8 miles," Fresno City Councilmember, District 5, Luis Chavez said. "We will now have something that's half that distance, about 4 miles or so, to come to this power center here."

The area also already has Brandhaven senior living and by January, new affordable family housing will be available at Sarah's Court.

"All of those things are important to a live, work, play, dine, shop development area, and what that is is simply a 20-minute walkable neighborhood," Dyer explained.

Residents at Brandhaven are excited about the change.

"A lot of us drive, but what would be nicer is we get on our scooters and go shopping, go have coffee, go have lunch," Brandhaven resident, Karen Valles said. "Bring it now."

The southeast Fresno community has waited nearly two decades to see movement on the Fancher Creek Town Center.

"We've hit some roadblocks," Chavez explained. "There was a recession, there was a pandemic, but guess what we're here. We're here, and now we're building."

Despite setbacks, the community is happy to see progress.

"It's about time," Valles said. "I was also raised in the area. I'm loving this."

Other stores in the works for the center are In-N-Out, Chipotle and Home Goods.

