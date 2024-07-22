Farm Incubator Program trains new Valley farmers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno organization is taking action to train the Valley's future farmers.

Dozens of plots, filled with fruits and vegetables, make up the Yo'Ville Community Garden. Four acres of land are located behind the community garden.

This space is specifically set aside for new farmers as part of Fresno Metro Ministry's three-year Farm Incubator Program.

"They get trained on regenerative agriculture. We help them get their business plans and business permits. We help them connect to different technical assistance advisors from different organizations that can help them establish themselves as a small farmer," explained Christopher De Leon, Farm and Gardens Program Manager.

Currently, there are four farmers growing everything corn, squash, tomatoes and cilantro.

This fresh produce is also helping feed the southwest Fresno community -- which is described as a food desert.

"We have some residents, here in the apartment complex, they purchase some of Farmer Miguel's produce," said farm manager Zechariah Valle. "He has a produce box he releases every week or two weeks."

"The farmers also go to farmers markets," added De Leon. "We take them to small farmers markets and school pop-up markets."

At the end of the program, the goal is for farmers to transition to farming on their own land.

Fresno Metro Ministry hopes the community garden and incubator program become examples of urban agriculture within a residential community.

"This is how you feed people," Valle said.

Those interested in the Farm Incubator Program can reach out to Fresno Metro Ministry. However, there's currently a wait list for the program. According to staff, that shows the importance of guidance and support for the Valley's budding farmers.

