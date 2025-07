Fatal crash in Fresno County leaves one dead

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead after a two car collision in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol said it happened in the area of Newmark and Jefferson Avenues around 2 p.m. Saturday.

It's unclear what led up to the crash at this time but officers say two vehicles were involved.

At least one person died at the scene. Officers have not shared if there were other injuries.

This is a developing story, Action News will update when more information becomes available.