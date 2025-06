Federal and local law enforcement to present anti-gang operation "Shock Collar"

Federal and local law enforcement to present anti-gang operation "Shock Collar"

Federal and local law enforcement to present anti-gang operation "Shock Collar"

Federal and local law enforcement to present anti-gang operation "Shock Collar"

Federal and local law enforcement to present anti-gang operation "Shock Collar"

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Federal and local law enforcement are announcing the arrests of several gang members in the Central Valley.

It's a result of a multi-agency anti-gang enforcement called "Operation Shock Collar."

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. STAY WITH US FOR UPDATES.