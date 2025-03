Fight leads to stabbing and shooting in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fight between two men ended with a stabbing and shooting in Springville.

Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies say the incident happened just after midnight Sunday at a home on Bogart Drive near Highway 190.

Deputies say a fight broke out between two men that ended with one of them being shot and the other being stabbed.

Both men were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office.