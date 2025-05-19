Firefighters will be collecting donations at the intersection of Blackstone and Nees in north Fresno from 6 am to 1 pm.

'Fill the Boot' with Fresno Fire to help Muscular Dystrophy Association

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno firefighters are taking action and asking for your help.

Monday morning, firefighters will be in north Fresno asking you to "fill the boot!"

The campaign is a national effort benefiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association, with all funds raised going toward helping individuals and families affected by muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases.

Firefighters will be collecting donations at the intersection of Blackstone and Nees in north Fresno from 6 am to 1 pm.

Once again, your donations will go to help in the fight against muscular dystrophy.

