Finding healthy coping skills during Stress Awareness Month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We all experience stress at some point, whether it's from work or daily lives.

Health experts say younger people may feel stress trying to reach a certain goal in life.

Those demands can eventually catch up to us, which can negatively impact both our physical and mental well-being.

"We find ourselves on the path towards addiction and substance use because it gives the ability to just simply numb the stress," says Marcus Fuller, a Behavioral Health Manager with Kaiser Permanente in Fresno.

Experts add that stress may also cause us to lash out at loved ones.

Fuller says it's important to listen to our bodies, especially when you feel overwhelmed.

"Following the messaging that the body is giving you, taking time to shut down because that shutdown isn't going to be ongoing," he said. "It's just a brief period of time."

Staying active, seeing your doctor and eating healthy are some ways we can manage our stress.

While it's okay to spend time alone, Fuller says to do it with purpose.

"We want to practice meditation on a regular basis," he said. "If we could practice 30 consecutive days of meditation, then that greatly increases our ability to be resilient."

Health experts add it's important to focus on the present.

"We have to give ourselves credit for what we have accomplished, and really challenge the notion of what we should be doing," Fuller said.

