24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Fire damages abandoned home in Selma, cause under investigation

KFSN logo
Monday, November 11, 2024 2:29PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
ABC30 Central CA | Action News

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating what sparked a fire at an abandoned home in Selma.

It sparked at about 3:30 a.m. Monday at the home on Knowles and Van Horn streets.

A battalion chief with the city of Selma on scene said crews came across the fire while returning from a different blaze.

They saw heavy fire coming from the front of the home.

No one was injured, but the battalion chief says it appears that people were staying inside the home.

They say a neighbor reported people running from the home prior to the fire starting.

Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW