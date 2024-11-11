Fire damages abandoned home in Selma, cause under investigation

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating what sparked a fire at an abandoned home in Selma.

It sparked at about 3:30 a.m. Monday at the home on Knowles and Van Horn streets.

A battalion chief with the city of Selma on scene said crews came across the fire while returning from a different blaze.

They saw heavy fire coming from the front of the home.

No one was injured, but the battalion chief says it appears that people were staying inside the home.

They say a neighbor reported people running from the home prior to the fire starting.