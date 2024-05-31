12 displaced after home, RVs destroyed by fire in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters rushed to contain a massive fire that destroyed a home in west central Fresno on Thursday night.

The fire started around 5 pm at a home in a neighborhood near Brawley and Olive.

When firefighters arrived, they found intense flames and heavy black smoke pouring out of the home.

The smoke could be seen for miles in the city.

Vanessa Barnett said she's lived at the house for three years.

Now, she fears that she lost everything.

"I had a lot of stuff in there," said Barnett. "A lot of my dad's things were in there too. I was going to go home soon and my passport is in there."

The fire destroyed the home and two RVs on the property where it started, leaving 12 people displaced.

"I don't know what the distribution is of who was living in the RVs and who was living in the homes," said Deputy Fire Chief Jacob McAfee.

During a search of the house, firefighters rescued at least four dogs. Barnett said she heard sizzling and crackling before she saw the flames.

"I look up and to the side that's when I see and started seeing the flames coming on up," said Barnett.

As the winds picked up, flames began to spread from the home into nearby grass.

"We had a spot fire that started in some vegetation to the east," said Chief McAfee.

More firefighters arrived and helped get the grass fire under control before it could spread any further toward other homes.

Investigators are still working to figure out what started the fire.

While no one was injured, Barnett is still feeling stunned.

She's trying to figure out what to do next.

