Firework safety ahead of the Fourth of July

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Within seconds, firefighters show how quickly flames can spread from the misuse of fireworks.

Several different agencies from across Fresno County gathered Tuesday to share the importance of firework safety as we inch closer to the Fourth of July.

Fresno County Cal Fire said even though the holiday is more than a week away, they're already busy.

"We've had multiple fires throughout each day that's taxing all of our resources to the fullest. To where were utilizing each other on a daily basis, sometimes multiple times a day,"

Valley Air District is encouraging people to attend public fireworks show like Freedom Fest or the celebration at Chukchansi Park.

They say it could also be better for your health.

"When fireworks explode, they release a cocktail pollutant that include particular matter, heavy metals, and various toxic chemicals," said Cassandra Melching.

"We know that p.m. 2.5 is detrimental to our health. It affects those folks that have asthma. It affects young children, the elderly."

Community Regional Medical Center (CRMC) said they see a spike in hospital visits during this time of year-- often due to burns from fireworks.

"Whatever the affected area is, you wanna cool the burn, you gonna put it in cool water for maybe at least 3 to 5 minutes. Not cold water but cool water. Then you're going to dry the wound then you're going to use a dry bandage or dry towel and then you'll see medical attention," said CRMC's Anna Ehoff.

In 2023, the burn unit saw over 540 patients with roughly 51% of them being young children. She encourages people to be prepared as we celebrate our independence.

