Flu cases remain high in Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flu activity remains high across the country. That includes right here in Central California.

Dr. Samer Saghbini, an Infectious Disease Physician at Kaiser Permanente Fresno, says they've seen the seasonal flu steadily rise since November.

"This winter season has been probably one of the worst on record for the last four or five years, especially for the season of flu," he said.

A map from the CDC shows that flu activity in California is "very high."

In January, Fresno County confirmed two people who died because of the flu.

That same month, Merced County health leaders reported a child died from illness just before Christmas.

Federal health leaders say that nationally, there have been 47 pediatric deaths related to the flu.

The CDC estimates there have been 20 million illnesses reported, with 250,000 hospitalizations and 11,000 deaths so far.

However, while flu activity is up, the California Department of Public Health says RSV activity is low and decreasing.

COVID-19 activity is also down.

"All of us are susceptible to these viruses, regardless if it's COVID, RSV, the flu, norovirus," Dr. Saghbini said.

Doctors and health leaders stress the best way to protect yourself and the community from all these illnesses is to make sure you get vaccinated.

