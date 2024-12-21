Fog disrupts holiday travel with delays and cancellations in Fresno County

Following a foggy Friday morning, the Fresno-Yosemite International Airport confirmed it has had some weather-related cancellations.

Following a foggy Friday morning, the Fresno-Yosemite International Airport confirmed it has had some weather-related cancellations.

Following a foggy Friday morning, the Fresno-Yosemite International Airport confirmed it has had some weather-related cancellations.

Following a foggy Friday morning, the Fresno-Yosemite International Airport confirmed it has had some weather-related cancellations.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Following a foggy Friday morning, the Fresno-Yosemite International Airport confirmed it has had some weather-related cancellations.

"Just flying in, you couldn't see anything, just clouds," said one traveler, Jessica Adams.

""They've been postponing it all morning cause it was supposed to leave at 11. And they canceled 15 minutes ago," said traveler Marianne Cox.

She traveled from Calaveras County to fly out of Fresno so she can visit her daughter in San Diego for the holiday but now that plan is delayed.

"My husband passed away in September so it's my first Christmas without him and I'm going to be with my kids," said Cox.

AAA predicts a record number of people will take to the skies for the "year-end holiday period," with more than 7.5 million people expected to catch a flight.

Highways will also be busy, with an estimated 107 million people driving to destinations.

The start of the road rush in Central California got off to a dangerous start Friday, due in part to the fog.

"We had several vehicles off of the 41 that were involved in separate crashes that resulted in injuries with those, thankfully nothing very major," said California Highway Patrol spokesman, Mike Salas.

With the busiest stays still to come, Salas said there will be extra officers on the road from Saturday through the New Year.

"We just want everyone to make it to their destination as safe as possible," said Salas.

You'll want to leave early and give yourself time to reach your destination whether that's on the road or if you're catching a flight.

Airport officials said it's also helpful to monitor the airline you're using online - even before heading out the door.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.