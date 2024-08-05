Former Bulldog, NBA star Paul George set to compete in Fresno Pro-Am

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been an offseason of change for former Fresno State Men's basketball star Paul George.

The 9x NBA All-Star left the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency in July to sign a 4-year, $212 million max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Despite moving to the East Coast, George is headed back west to compete in this summer's Fresno Pro-Am, an NBA-sanctioned organization in its third year of play.

Quincy Pondexter joined Action News on Wednesday to talk more about the Fresno Pro-Am.

San Joaquin Memorial alum and NBA veteran Quincy Pondexter broke the news on Twitter this past Friday.

George will return to the Central Valley on August 10 for the Fresno Pro-Am's season finale at Clovis North High School.

The event is free and will feature a back-to-school giveaway with backpacks, iPads, bikes, and a PlayStation 5, according to Pondexter.

PG will be joined with past & present NBA players including Jalen Green, Orlando Robinson, Isaiah Thomas, Rudy Gay, AJ Johnson, Kenyon Martin Jr. and Chimezie Metu.

Doors are expected to open at 12:00 p.m., with the championship game at 2:00 pm and the finale set for 4:00 p.m.

