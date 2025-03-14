There were representatives from 24 NFL teams out looking at Bulldogs on Thursday.

Former Bulldogs looking to improve draft stock at Fresno State's Pro Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State seniors already put their work on tape, but on Thursday they were looking to separate with individual drills.

Representatives from 24 NFL teams were at Valley Children's Stadium for the school's annual Pro Day.

Mac Dalena ran an unofficial 40-yard dash time of 4.36.

That would have given the San Joaquin Memorial grad the 5th fastest time among wide receivers at this year's NFL Combine.

Dean Clark would have had the highest vertical (41.00") and second-highest broad jump (11'0) among cornerbacks at the Combine.

Sanger grad Kosi Agina also impressed with a broad jump of 11'1.

"You're looking for those athletic outliers who show up on a day like today," said Cam Worrell, the Bulldogs radio analyst.

Worrell, who went undrafted himself before a six-year career in the NFL, was impressed by Dean Clark, Malachi Langley, and Mose Vavao.

"A lot of guys are going to go back and look at what they put on tape to see if what they do on the football field matches what they do athletically today in the testing," Worrell said.

This year's NFL Draft will be held at Lambeau Field on April 24th.

You can watch round 1 on ABC30.

You can find a full list of unofficial results provided by Fresno State Athletics, below

Kosi Agina (DB)

Vertical: 37.5

Broad: 11'1"

Bench: 15

10: 1.66

20: 2.72

40: 4.61

Shuttle: 4.26

3-Cone: 7.16

Jake Boust (TE)

Vertical: 34

Broad: 9'10"

Bench: 13

10: 1.61

20: 2.80

40: 4.82

Shuttle: 4.54

3-Cone: 7.45

Devo Bridges (DE)

/u>

Vertical: 30

Broad: 9'5"

Bench: 19

10: 1.64

20: 2.81

40: 4.68

Shuttle: 4.32

3-Cone: 7.13

Dean Clark (DB)

Vertical: 41

Broad: 11'0"

Bench: 19

10: 1.57

20: 2.66

40: 4.49

Shuttle: 4.13

3-Cone: 7.12

Mac Dalena (WR)

Vertical: 38.5

Broad: 10'5"

Bench: 11

10: 1.63

20: 2.57

40: 4.36

Shuttle: 4.13

3-Cone: 6.89

Malachi Langley (LB)

Vertical: 33.5

Broad: 10'5"

Bench: 25

10: 1.58

20: 2.78

40: 4.67

Shuttle: 4.21

3-Cone: 7.19

Cam Lockridge (CB)

Vertical: 31.5

Broad: 10'0"

Bench: NA

10: 1.58

20: 2.70

40: 4.56

Shuttle: 4.31

3-Cone: 7.06

Tyler Mello (LB)

Vertical: 30

Broad: 9'2"

Bench: 25

10: 2.89

20: 4.88

40: 4.55

Shuttle: 4.31

3-Cone: 7.50

Braylen Nelson (OL)

Vertical: 19

Broad: 7'9"

Bench: 19

10: 1.98

20: 3.22

40: 5.50

Shuttle: 5.01

3-Cone: 8.34

Tuasivi Nomura (LB)

/u>

Vertical: 35

Broad: 10'1"

Bench: 21

10: 1.65

20: 2.78

40: 4.62

Shuttle: 4.38

3-Cone: 8.34

Kingsley Ugwu (OL)

/u>

Vertical: 23

Broad: 7'11"

Bench: 22

10: 1.99

20: 2.78

40: 5.51

Shuttle: 5.10

3-Cone: 8.31

Mose Vavao (OL)

Vertical: 29

Broad: 9'3"

Bench: 26

10: 1.74

20: 2.94

40: 5.12

Shuttle: 4.73

3-Cone: 7.55

