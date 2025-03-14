Former Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez accused of wrongful spending

There is yet another twist in the special election race for Fresno City Council District 5.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Supervisor Luis Chavez is now facing questions as his wife campaigns for city council.

"Is the former councilmember, now on the Board of Supervisors, promoting his wife's candidacy with the use of public funds?" asked Luisa Medina.

In a new letter, Medina and political titan Juan Arambula outline how they say Chavez unlawfully used taxpayer dollars when he was a council member.

Chavez distributed a newsletter that prominently featured his wife just weeks ago.

Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas is now just five days away from a special election in Council District 5.

"It appears that the newsletter was done to advance or promote Elizabeth and for her candidacy to replace him on the council," said Medina.

There are also questions about Chavez's contracts.

He spent 100,000 dollars to hire Alex Tavlian, a political consultant who is also the editor of the SJV Sun blog.

That spending came less than a month before he left for the County Board of Supervisors.

"Why would anybody sign a contract if he's not going to be around?" asked Medina.

"For public relations, communications. That raises a question."

Chavez is forcefully pushing back, writing in a statement to Action News:

"There was no district funds utilized for political purposes, having been in office for over a decade, I'm very aware of legal parameters of public funds, the newsletter was used to provide numbers (sic) for constituents to call for potholes, tree trimming, illegal dumping, graffiti and the new health clinic opening up to accept new patients in the district. Anything implied or insinuated is pure speculation and aligned with the upcoming election to fill my old seat."

"When you take a look at the timing of some this stuff, it just raises several issues, so we're asking the City Attorney's Office to look into it," said Medina.

City Attorney Andrew Janz would not comment on their request specifically, but earlier this week said, "complaints regarding misuse of city resources and mass mailing are beyond the scope" of his office.

