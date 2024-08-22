Former Fresno County sheriff passes away at 80

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is honoring the life of former Sheriff Richard Pierce, who passed away peacefully with his family by his side.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is honoring the life of former Sheriff Richard Pierce, who passed away peacefully with his family by his side.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is honoring the life of former Sheriff Richard Pierce, who passed away peacefully with his family by his side.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is honoring the life of former Sheriff Richard Pierce, who passed away peacefully with his family by his side.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is honoring the life of former Sheriff Richard Pierce, who passed away peacefully with his family by his side.

Pierce began his career as a Deputy Sheriff with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office in 1966.

He would go on to work a variety of assignments and work his way up the ranks, before ultimately being elected as Fresno County's 24th Sheriff in 1998.

Sheriff Pierce served two terms and retired from his law enforcement career in 2007, marking 40 years of public service.

Pierce is survived by his wife, five children and several grandchildren.

He passed away on Wednesday.

Pierce was 80 years old.