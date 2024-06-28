Former Fresno Anglican priest accused of sex crimes sentenced

A former Fresno priest accused of sex crimes will spend time in the Fresno County Jail.

A former Fresno priest accused of sex crimes will spend time in the Fresno County Jail.

A former Fresno priest accused of sex crimes will spend time in the Fresno County Jail.

A former Fresno priest accused of sex crimes will spend time in the Fresno County Jail.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Fresno priest accused of sex crimes will spend time in the Fresno County Jail.

Jesus Serna was sentenced to 365 days behind bars and five years probation.

Serna, known to his followers as "Father Antonio," served from 2007 to 2017 at Our Lady Guadalupe Church in Fresno.

He was arrested in early 2019 following a more than year-long investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct with at least three adult parishioners.

In February, the 56-year-old pleaded no contest to nine counts of sexual assault, and one count of attempting to prevent a witness from testifying.

Twelve other counts were dropped.

Under the conditions of his sentence, Serna will not be allowed to lead any religious ceremonies.

The victims are under a 10-year protective order, and Serna was ordered to pay them restitution.

