Former sub teacher turned accused child predator pleads not guilty

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Carlos Gonzalez, a substitute teacher turned accused predator, is now an inmate at the Fresno County Jail.

"He is appearing before the court knowing the charges against him," defense attorney Martin Taleisnik said on Monday.

Gonzalez denies preying on kids as young as 13, and he pleaded not guilty to lewd behavior, sending pornography, and meeting children with the intent to have sex.

"The people have concerns about this defendant's - The danger he poses to the children of the community," prosecutor Justine Keel said.

Nine counts in all, the charges stem from two undercover operations, where investigators say Gonzalez used the app Kik to meet with people he thought were 14 and 13.

"He did repeatedly reference a concern about being caught and wanting to sneak around," Keel said.

The prosecutor revealed Gonzalez still had the chat open on his phone when he went to the meeting and found investigators posing as those teens.

The Kik messages could soon come out in court.

"The government has to prove (that) the people he solicited were under the age of 18 and under the age of 14," Action News Legal Analyst Tony Capozzi said.

The next hearing is still weeks away, and Gonzalez's attorney tried repeatedly to keep the man out on bail, highlighting his sleep apnea, his work with a counselor, and strong community ties.

"He doesn't have any plans to flee," Taleisnik said.

But the judge sent Gonzalez to jail and more than quadrupled his bail. He raised it from $50,000 to $225,000 over concerns about the safety of teenage girls.

"I believe that bail amount, hopefully, will ensure the safety of society," the judge said.

