Court documents show that Cox created illegal bank accounts to funnel client and company money from 2013 to 2018.

Former Valley Congressman TJ Cox pleads guilty to 2 counts of wire fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Valley congressman is waiting to learn his punishment after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud.

The US Attorney's Office reports that 61-year-old TJ Cox entered his plea on Monday.

In 2022, a grand jury indicted him on 28 felony charges, including wire fraud, money laundering and campaign contribution fraud.

They also show that Cox fraudulently obtained a $1.5 million loan to develop Granite Park in central Fresno.

The former representative was elected in 2018 and lost his re-election bid in 2020 to Republican David Valadao.

His plea deal dismissed most of those charges against him.

Cox is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Right now, he faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

