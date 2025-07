Forward progress stopped in Button Fire burning in Fresno County

The so-called Button Fire burned 20 acres in Fresno County Wednesday afternoon.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Forward progress has been stopped for a wildfire burning in Fresno County.

The so-called Button Fire sparked north of Reedley on Jefferson and Columbia avenues Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters say the large grass fire quickly spread and destroyed a mobile home, RV and two sheds.

Crews managed to prevent the flames from reaching additional residences nearby.

Firefighters will remain on scene mopping up for the next several hours.