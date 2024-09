Fosters Freeze closes in Clovis due to minimum wage increase, inflation

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A decades-long staple in Old Town Clovis has closed its doors.

The Foster's Freeze location on Clovis and Ninth becomes the third franchise to close in the Fresno area in recent years.

According to The Fresno Bee, the franchise owner said a combination of factors led to the closure including the fast-food minimum wage rising to $20 an hour and inflation.