'Freaky Friday' sequel title announced at D23

From new music to Chad Michael Murray's hair, we are freaking out over "Freaky Friday" sequel updates.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The title of the highly anticipated "Freaky Friday" sequel has been announced.

At D23 in Anaheim, California, on Friday, Disney revealed that it will be called "Freakier Friday."

In an interview with "Good Morning America" at D23, the film's two main stars, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, said "everything" about the sequel is "freakier."

""The switches, the music, comedy," Lohan said.

"The emotion," Curtis added. "You now have a grandparent and a grandchild. We can't tell you much, but Lindsay has her own 15-year-old in the movie, which makes me, then, the grandma. So there's just more emotion."

"'Freakier Friday' is a love letter to mommies," Curtis said. "It's a love letter to mommies and daughters and families. This is a love letter to them to just being mothers and the beauty of it all."

The stars added that Anna's (Lohan) band, Pink Slip, is returning, as well as their co-stars from the first film.

"It's the original group, just freakier," Curtis said.

In June, it was announced that "Freaky Friday" was getting a sequel and that filming had officially begun.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan speak onstage about the sequel to "Freaky Friday" at D23, Aug. 9, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. Matthew Fuhrman/ABC News

A photo of Curtis and Lohan on set was also shared with the announcement.

According to a synopsis for the sequel, it has a "multigenerational twist."

"Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter," the synopsis says. "As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice."

"It's going to be a really freaky Friday," Lohan told "Good Morning America" in an interview about the sequel following the news. "Much freakier than you would expect."

Also returning to the sequel are Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao.

Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will also star in the film.

"Freakier Friday" arrives in theaters in 2025.''

