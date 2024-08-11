Disney Legends Awards: Angela Bassett, Harrison Ford, Miley Cyrus honored at D23 ceremony

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disney bestowed "legends" status on 14 artists, including Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett and Miley Cyrus, who have shaped the company.

The honorees, who the company says have had a "significant impact" on Disney's legacy, include director James Cameron, iconic film composer John Williams, Jamie Lee Curtis and Kelly Ripa, among several others.

This year's class of Disney Legends was inducted into the company's version of the hall of fame in a ceremony Sunday at The Honda Center in Anaheim, California, as a part of the D23 fan convention. Ryan Seacrest hosted the show, which will be available to stream Monday on Disney+.

Ford, who was the first to accept the award, called himself an "assistant storyteller," noting the many contributions of his collaborators to his career. He got emotional as he thanked Disney CEO Bob Iger, who presented him with the award, for his professional guidance and friendship.

The "Indiana Jones" and "Star Wars" actor will have his signature and handprints done up again more than 20 years after he was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The revered actor is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming "Captain America: Brave New World."

Cyrus got emotional as she accepted the award after country singer Lainey Wilson warmed the crowd up with a rousing performance of "The Best of Both Worlds" from Cyrus' breakout show, "Hannah Montana." "Legends get scared, too. I'm scared right now, but the difference is we do it anyway. All of you can do that every single day. It's legendary to be afraid and do it anyway," Cyrus said. "There's no such thing as failure when you try."

The "Flowers" singer, who rose to fame after starring as the titular popstar in "Hannah Montana" in 2006, is the youngest recipient of the Legends honor. Following her time on the sitcom, Cyrus has had a long-running career in music, winning her first Grammy Award in February.

Lindsay Lohan and Jodie Foster joined forces to present Curtis with her award. Foster said her "bestie" was "inventive, fearless and full of surprises" before bestowing old-fashioned Mickey Mouse ears upon Curtis.

"Legends aren't born, they're created," Curtis said. "They're created and nurtured and taught and educated and then they make art and then we connect."

Curtis has appeared in her share of projects under The Walt Disney Studios banner, from "Beverly Hills Chihuahua" to "You Again." She is set to reprise her role in the upcoming sequel of the fan-favorite movie "Freaky Friday," opposite Lohan. Curtis and Lohan surprised fans at Friday's D23 presentation and shared a first look at "Freakier Friday."

ABC talk show host and mainstay Ripa reunited with her former co-host Seacrest as he introduced her to accept her honor. Her career at the television network spans over 30 years and she now hosts "Live with Kelly and Mark" with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

"It is a very rare thing, anybody can tell you in this industry, to be employed consistently in this industry, but to be employed by the same company for 34 years is my great good fortune," Ripa said. "I owe everything to Disney."

Bassett, who appeared in "Black Panther" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," was also honored. Bassett also stars in ABC's "9-1-1."

Danny DeVito, one of director James L. Brooks' long-runnning collaborators and friends, presented the "Simpsons" and "Mary Tyler Moore Show" creator with the award, calling him a "genius."

"There will never be another writer, director, producer, like my dear friend," DeVito said.

Disney also honored six behind-the-scenes creatives who have contributed to groundbreaking films, art and Disney experiences.

Those honorees include Colleen Atwood, an Oscar-winning costume designer; Mark Henn, a prominent animator known for his work animating several Disney princesses; Steve Ditko, the late comics artist known for characters such as Spider-Man and Doctor Strange; Frank Oz, a noted puppeteer of "Muppets" characters and a filmmaker; Martha Blanding, a longtime manager at The Walt Disney Company and Disneyland, and Joe Rohde, a former Disney Imagineer.

Previous Disney Legends include Elton John, Steve Jobs, Betty White, Dick Van Dyke, Robert Downey Jr. and Whoopi Goldberg. They are among more than 300 honorees since the program's inception in 1987.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.