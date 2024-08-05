Fresno businesses struggle to stay open due to heat and high PG&E bills

The summer's prolonged heat has continued to hurt Fresno's small businesses, forcing some to change hours and threatening their ability to survive.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- High energy bills tied in with high food costs to increases in wages, the small mom and pop shops are struggling to keep up.

You may remember seeing The Pickled Deli in northeast Fresno featured on ABC30's Dine and Dish.

Owner Nicholas Huerta says they've had to cut back on hours as excessive heat means an excessive utility bill.

"I mean our lunchtime is fine for the most part because our A/C is running at full capacity, but in the later afternoon when it's peak after 2 - 3 o'clock, especially it's almost unbearable to be outside and it's the same for inside," Huerta said.

"I guess I'll just have to come for lunch early and be nice to come after 3 p.m. but if you can't, what can we do?" customer Brandon Miller.

The PG &E bill, higher than Huerta has ever seen.

More than $300 than this time last year, paying nearly $2,000 in total.

Huerta says another A/C would help offset costs.

But because he rents, he'd have to pay for the equipment entirely out of pocket but be unable to keep it if he leaves.

A problem many renting small businesses are facing right now.

"Putting in a splitter unit is really out of the question right now, unless I charge maybe like $50 for 6-inch sandwich then it's feasible," Huerta said.

During the month of July, the Central Valley saw 26 days of temperatures over 100 degrees.

And heatwaves are only extending into the month of August.

"Feels like it just gets worse every year. I know they say they're bringing down rates in July but I haven't seen it," Miller said.

The Utility Reform Network claims PG &E is seeing the highest profits in its history, telling Action News because of rate increases set at the beginning of this year, customers are seeing the highest bills of their lives.

"I'm not sure where the light is at the end of the tunnel, but you know I'm hopeful," Huerta said.

In a statement to Action News, the utility company said: "PG &E is committed to providing ways for our small and medium business customers to save energy and money amid recent economic hardships including the pandemic and recent inflation. Additionally, since 2021, PG &E and The PG &E Foundation have contributed $3.2 million to the California Restaurant Foundation's Restaurants Care Resilience Fund providing grants to local restaurants. You can learn more here."

For news and weather updates, follow Brisa Colon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.