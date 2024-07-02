  • Watch Now

Fresno Chaffee Zoo Giraffe ''Baba'' celebrates 30th birthday

Baba is one of five of the oldest giraffes in the United States.

Tuesday, July 2, 2024
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A celebration is in store for a very special giraffe at Fresno's Chaffee Zoo.

"Baba," the reticulated giraffe, is celebrating her 30th birthday.

The gentle giant was born in 1994 and arrived at the zoo a year later.

Since that time, she has given birth to seven calves.

And one of them, 15-year-old "Jabari," lives with Baba in the herd at the Zoo.

Caretakers say this mother's charisma and stature has drawn countless admirers.

And over the years, she's learned how to use her charm to get more lettuce from people who visit her on the deck at the Zoo.

Baba is also one of five of the oldest giraffes in the United States.

