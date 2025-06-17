Fresno City Council approves $2.36 billion budget for next fiscal year

The Fresno City Council has voted to pass the city's final budget for the next fiscal year.

The Fresno City Council has voted to pass the city's final budget for the next fiscal year.

The Fresno City Council has voted to pass the city's final budget for the next fiscal year.

The Fresno City Council has voted to pass the city's final budget for the next fiscal year.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno City Council has voted to pass the city's final budget for the next fiscal year.

The meeting got underway at 9 a.m. at City Hall with the vote held shortly after.

The budget vote comes after a week of budget hearings earlier this month and a vote on budget motions last Tuesday.

Mayor Jerry Dyer first introduced his plan for a $2.36 billion budget last month.

Every department, with the exception of the city council and the fire department, was being asked to cut five percent in order to help close the more than $20 million deficit.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.