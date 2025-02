Fresno County Blossom Trail kicking off new season

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Spring is kicking off early.

Friday is the opening ceremony of the Fresno County Blossom Trail.

You are invited to check out the beauty and splendor of what the county has to offer this year.

The trail features stone fruit orchards, citrus groves, and all the colors and fragrances that come with them.

Organizers say the trail helps bring people to the area and boost the local economy.

The opening ceremony will take place at 12 pm in Sanger Park on Academy Avenue.