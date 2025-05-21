Fresno County considering ordinance cracking down on catalytic converter theft

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County could soon follow the city's example to crack down on catalytic converter theft.

The ordinance that would boost the punishment for the crime that's becoming even more costly for agriculture.

For years, catalytic converter thefts have plagued the Central Valley.

Though in recent years, enforcement has reduced the crimes, it's still a battle faced by law enforcement and community members.

"I can't say that enough, the farmers have their wind machines out in the clandestine areas," said Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy Isaac Torres.

Thieves are going in there, obviously the citrus trees are covering it up from the public's view on the roadways so they're out there going in, cutting off the cat converters of the wind machine,s which then can cause signficant damage during the freeze and obviously financial loss to the farming operation."

On Tuesday, the Fresno County Board of Supervisors took action to further crack down on catalytic converter thefts.

Supervisors Garry Bredefeld and Brian Pacheco introduced an ordinance that would make it a misdemeanor to possess a catalytic converter without proof of ownership.

"$1,000 fine, as well as subject to a misdemeanor, which could result in jail time. And every time they offend, they will get that violation again," said Bredefeld.

This ordinance closely mirrors a City of Fresno ordinance passed back in 2023 during Bredefeld's time on the council.

The same year, the city joined the California Statewide Catalytic Converter Task Force.

"They reported that over 60% of the catalytic converter thefts have decreased. So, it clearly had a major impact, and it's going to have a major impact in the county as well," said Bredefeld.

In March, 72-year-old George Thomas of Fresno was convicted of orchestrating a catalytic converter theft ring that operated from January 2021 to November 2022.

Federal prosecutors say Thomas led the operation, stealing thousands of auto parts in the Fresno area and transporting them to Oregon for resale.

Since his arrest in April 2023, reports of catalytic converter thefts in Fresno have dropped by more than 60%.

Now, the fight against these crimes is shifting to the county level.

"Puts a little more teeth in the ordinance, and again, when the city makes these ordinances, it generally tends to move to the rural part of the community, and this is an effort to mitigate that," said Pacheco.

