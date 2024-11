Fresno County election results 2024: Garry Bredefeld vs. Steve Brandau

Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau is aiming to hold onto his seat in a race with Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld for District 2.

Brandau has held the seat since 2019.

Bredefeld has served on the Fresno City Council for 7 years, but is set to reach his term limit in 2025.