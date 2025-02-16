Fresno County fire crews help with cleanup after flash flooding in Southern California

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- In Southern California, the clean-up continues for many after wildfires ripped through their communities earlier this year.

Now, residents are dealing with flash flooding from recent storms.

CAL FIRE/Fresno County crews were busy helping conduct cleanup operations in affected neighborhoods on Saturday.

The agency says the team is in the Eaton burn scar area helping residents.

''They are just driving around, looking at the burn scars, seeing how much water is coming down the mountains, and any potential mudslides or heavy debris flow," said Fresno County Fire Captain Gary Couch.

Los Angeles County officials are still monitoring the burn scar areas.