Fresno County home damaged after illegal firework sparks flames

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Neighbors jumped into action early in the afternoon on July Fourth after fire officials say someone lit an illegal firework, sparking nearby palm trees.

"Everything was engulfed in flames. We were freaking out. Firefighters were working to combat it, our neighbors were here helping," said Theresa Chapa.

Crews from the North Central Fire Protection District worked to put out the fire and is now investigating who set off the firework.

"It was a really traumatic experience because finding out that it was intentional, that somebody threw a firework up and was negligent," said Chapa.

Now, the yard where her dogs would hang out is blackened.

The fire spread to the rest of the yard. The heat melted equipment and parts of the roof remain damaged, including the swamp cooler unit which now doesn't work.

"The roof is obviously going to need to be repaired. We would like to get a new water cooler to survive the Fresno heat because everyone knows it's just incredibly hot out here," said Chapa.

Aside from the physical damage the incident has left Chapa with invisible scars too.

"I have a different outlook now on the Fourth of July. It used to be something that I looked forward to, have fun, oh 'what am I going to do?' But now I know my plan for the rest of my life is going to be to protect my property and my family and my dogs," said Chapa.

Chapa has created a GoFundMe page to help pay for the repairs.

