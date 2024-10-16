Fresno County Public Health Department partnering with hospitals to provide free flu clinics

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Colder days and colder nights are ahead.

"We know it is going to help spread those indoor viruses even more as people tend to stay indoors more and more," said Dr. Rais Vohra, the Interim Health Officer of the Fresno County Public Health Department.

"COVID was quite active in the summer," said Dr. Vohra. "I would say that COVID and the flu are neither high nor low right now, but they are kind of making their way in the population."

Dr. Vohra says it's around the Thanksgiving holiday when cases start to rise.

"We really need to take advantage and make sure that everyone gets their flu shots and their COVID shots this time," he said.

Health leaders say the flu shot takes about two weeks to fully take effect and can last several months to a year.

To get ahead of seasonal illness, the Fresno County Public Health Department is currently partnering with UCSF and Saint Agnes Medical Center to provide free vaccine clinics throughout the county.

"All of these organizations are really committed to making sure that folks that kind of live away from the city don't get left behind," said Dr. Vohra. "We know that we have a lot in the rural populations."

Dr. Vohra says they're always trying to stay ahead of a possible triple-demic threat of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

He recommends getting the flu shot as one barrier to protect yourself from getting seriously sick.

"It won't end up leading to pneumonia, hospitalization or death," said Dr. Vohra.

