  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy ''negligently discharges'' gun outside county courthouse

The discharge happened as people evacuated the courthouse during a fire alarm. A Madera woman was arrested for pulling the alarm.

KFSN logo
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy ''negligently discharges'' gun outside county courthouse
Action News has learned a Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy fired their shotgun outside the county courthouse Tuesday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News has learned a Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy fired their shotgun outside the county courthouse Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says one round hit the ground, and nobody was injured - but acknowledged the gun was, quote, "negligently discharged."

Supervisors are now addressing the incident with the deputy involved.

It happened as dozens of deputies worked to evacuate hundreds of people, including inmates, out of the courthouse during a fire alarm.

Action News cameras were rolling as a judge halted a murder trial for the alarm.

Officials say Michelle Sneed of Madera is responsible for falsely pulling the alarm.

Court documents reveal the 45-year-old was in court for a probation review hearing.

The Sheriff's Office says she was arrested and booked into county jail for the incident Tuesday morning.

Officials say 45-year-old Michelle Sneed of Madera is responsible for falsely pulling the fire alarm at the Fresno County courthouse Tuesday morning.
Officials say 45-year-old Michelle Sneed of Madera is responsible for falsely pulling the fire alarm at the Fresno County courthouse Tuesday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW