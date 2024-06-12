Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy ''negligently discharges'' gun outside county courthouse

The discharge happened as people evacuated the courthouse during a fire alarm. A Madera woman was arrested for pulling the alarm.

Action News has learned a Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy fired their shotgun outside the county courthouse Tuesday morning.

Action News has learned a Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy fired their shotgun outside the county courthouse Tuesday morning.

Action News has learned a Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy fired their shotgun outside the county courthouse Tuesday morning.

Action News has learned a Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy fired their shotgun outside the county courthouse Tuesday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News has learned a Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy fired their shotgun outside the county courthouse Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says one round hit the ground, and nobody was injured - but acknowledged the gun was, quote, "negligently discharged."

Supervisors are now addressing the incident with the deputy involved.

It happened as dozens of deputies worked to evacuate hundreds of people, including inmates, out of the courthouse during a fire alarm.

Action News cameras were rolling as a judge halted a murder trial for the alarm.

Officials say Michelle Sneed of Madera is responsible for falsely pulling the alarm.

Court documents reveal the 45-year-old was in court for a probation review hearing.

The Sheriff's Office says she was arrested and booked into county jail for the incident Tuesday morning.