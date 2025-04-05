Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigating after man found dead after shooting in Raisin City

RAISIN CITY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Friday night homicide in Raisin City.

Deputies responded to a home just in front of the Post Office at the corner of Bowles and Ormus.

Officials tell us that the investigation began at around 8:45 tonight after they received a call about gunshots.

They say they then responded and found a victim, a man in his 30s, with multiple gunshot wounds.

They say his family tried performing life-saving measures, but he ultimately died on the scene.

Homicide investigators are now speaking with the victim's family members who were here when the shooting happened, and investigators expect to remain well into the early morning as they try to piece together what led up to this violence.

It is the fourth homicide the Sheriff's Office is investigating just this year.

They are asking the public to share any information they may have.

