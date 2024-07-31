Fresno County venue can take your event to new heights

Just 10 minutes outside of Fresno, off of Auberry Road, the Clovis Castle sits on 56 acres, boasting one-of-a-kind views of Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- You don't have to drive far to create the feel of a destination wedding for your special day.

"From the stonework, the brickwork -- it's all one-by-one hand done," says Co-owner Parminder Thandi. "It's not something that can be manufactured."

It was built as a home in the early 2000s and transformed into an event venue in 2008.

Thandi says his ownership group took over in 2023.

Being on the DJ side of the wedding industry for more than 15 years, they've traveled to different states and countries. Once this property became available, they knew this was an opportunity to expand their offerings.

"Being that we've been to all of these other amazing locations, why can't we have that locally," Thandi said.

The property has three main ceremony and reception areas and can accommodate smaller groups or parties of up to 500.

As many as 10 people can enjoy an overnight stay in the castle.

The panoramic views aren't the only picture-perfect backdrops. The means to get to them spark creativity as well.

Much like the photography, people can get creative with how they use the space.

"We like working with them one on one so it's an intimate feel, and we can plan exactly what they'd like for their day," says venue coordinator Kayden Marquez. "We can twist and turn however you guys like."

From weddings and corporate parties to baby and bridal showers, the possibilities are endless.

"We're very intentional with each client, and we really do treat each client like it's our day," Marquez said. "We want it to be as special as they do."

Accommodations including the bridal suite and groom's quarters are being revamped.

You can reach out for a quote and schedule a site tour on their website

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.