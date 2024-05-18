Fresno father on trial for son's murder found not guilty on 2 charges, hung jury on 3rd

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who is on trial for the murder of his son was not released from jail on Friday night.

A jury found William Wright III not guilty of second-degree murder and voluntary murder.

The jury was hung on a third charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Officials say Wright shot and killed his son, 31-year-old William 'Billy' Wright IIII, at a home in Fresno in 2022.

After Friday's verdict, Wright III's bail was reduced to $10,000.

He is expected to be back in court for a hearing on the third charge on Monday.